National Music Week Performance by Thursday Morning Music Club

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us on this Spectacular Saturday as we celebrate National Music Week with an afternoon of music and singing! The members of Thursday Morning Music Club have been performing at the Museum for several years now and we're so happy to invite them back. Art Venture will feature musical instrument activities so your little one can make some music of their own afterwards!

FREE

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
540.342.5760
