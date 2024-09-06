× Expand Kate Chase National Read A Book Day - Book Swap

What better way to celebrate National Read A Book Day than with a Book Swap?

Join Blue Ridge Indie Market for a special extended-hours event from 5PM to 8PM on Friday, September 6, and let us help you clean out your bookshelves and add some new treasures to your to-be-read pile.

The Swap is FREE to attend and open to all ages, so bring your books to trade!

Gallery hours will be extended for this special event and we'll feature art and vintage items from BRIM vendors to help you cozy up to a good story. And Kitty City Cat Cafe will be taking evening reservations - who knows, you might find a reading buddy to take home ...

Stay tuned!