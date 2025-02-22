× Expand Moss Arts Center

Native Comedy Jam brings together three veteran comedians at the heart of today’s Native comedy resurgence. Join us for an evening of legendary laughter with Jim Ruel, Marc Yaffee, and Ernest Tsosie.

Having worked for decades in all major comedy clubs, on television, and in movies, these uncles of the comedy craft have paved the way and are shaping the future of Native comedy on TV and in film. Now, they’re bringing their stories and charming auntie-approved humor to you, with jokes so delightful even the eagles are jealous of their soaring wit.

Whether you’ve been laughing with them for years or finally got the invite, take a seat, because when these uncles get together, you’re in for some serious fun. Don’t miss out on a night filled with joy, good-natured teasing — no one is safe! — and a great time for everyone. Come laugh with us!

About the Performance

Native comedy is having a moment. This has been in the making for some time. Five years ago, I read the book We Had a Little Real Estate Problem by Kliph Nesteroff, a book that, among other things, highlighted the hard work of Native comics on stages across the U.S. Since that time things have shifted for the better, and Native comics are finding a more receptive audience for their craft, largely in part because of the emergence of the sitcoms Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls.

Comedy was brought up in conversation after conversation in the many meetings I did around Virginia Tech and in the community. In this show we find three comics that have been working to break barriers for decades and through their hard work have trailblazed for the current wave of Native comics.

— Andre Bouchard, guest curator