Native Plant Gardening: Some Practical Advice

to

Clean Valley Council 2014 Memorial Avenue SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Let’s take our burgeoning interest in native plants to the next level. Get the lowdown on what works and what doesn’t in a landscape and how to keep your plants going strong. With this practical advice, you’ll be inviting beauty into your outdoor spaces while supporting our all-important living systems. Pick up A Guide to Gardening with Southwest Virginia Native Plants while you’re here.

Tara Poelzing has been educating about our environment for more than 25 years with experiences ranging from serving as a Naturalist at Cleveland Metroparks to riparian restoration and horticulture work in Salt Lake City where she also earned her master’s degree in Parks, Recreation & Tourism with an emphasis on Environmental Interpretation. Currently, Tara serves as the Administrator for Virginia’s Nationally Accredited Environmental Education Certification Program for the Virginia Association for Environmental Education (VAEE).

Info

Clean Valley Council 2014 Memorial Avenue SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Home & Garden, Outdoor
5403455523
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Native Plant Gardening: Some Practical Advice - 2024-04-18 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Native Plant Gardening: Some Practical Advice - 2024-04-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Native Plant Gardening: Some Practical Advice - 2024-04-18 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Native Plant Gardening: Some Practical Advice - 2024-04-18 17:30:00 ical