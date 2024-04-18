Native Plant Gardening: Some Practical Advice

× Expand Queen Bee Marketing SCSS

Let’s take our burgeoning interest in native plants to the next level. Get the lowdown on what works and what doesn’t in a landscape and how to keep your plants going strong. With this practical advice, you’ll be inviting beauty into your outdoor spaces while supporting our all-important living systems. Pick up A Guide to Gardening with Southwest Virginia Native Plants while you’re here.

Tara Poelzing has been educating about our environment for more than 25 years with experiences ranging from serving as a Naturalist at Cleveland Metroparks to riparian restoration and horticulture work in Salt Lake City where she also earned her master’s degree in Parks, Recreation & Tourism with an emphasis on Environmental Interpretation. Currently, Tara serves as the Administrator for Virginia’s Nationally Accredited Environmental Education Certification Program for the Virginia Association for Environmental Education (VAEE).