Naturalization Ceremony

Join Poplar Forest and the Poplar Forest and Blue Ridge Chapters of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in welcoming 30 new American citizens in honor of Constitution Day, which commemorates the day in 1787 when the delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document they created. Admission to the ceremony is included with general admission to Poplar Forest.

