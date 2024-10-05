Nature Photography 101
to
Explore Park MP115 Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke, Virginia
Hike with the Park Naturalist and professional photographer Stephanie Klein-Davis and learn how to discover and compose unique, compelling photographs. Look for subtle tones, look differently at what stands out, find unexpected objects and unusual patterns. Pay close attention to textures and colors and you'll be rewarded for your keen observations. Bring your camera to this introduction to nature photography or learn to be creative with your phone camera. Program meets at Journey's End.
Info
Explore Park MP115 Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke, Virginia
Education & Learning, Outdoor