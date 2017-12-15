NCAA DIII Stagg Bowl
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
The NCAA Div III Championship Football Game, the Alonzo Amos Stagg Bowl, returns to the Salem Stadium on December 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Admission: Adult (in advance) - $12.50 Student - $7.00 Adult (game day) - $15.00 Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2pm), by phone at 800-745-3300, and at www.Ticketmaster.com. No umbrellas, please.
Info
