NCAA DIII Stagg Bowl

The NCAA Div III Championship Football Game, the Alonzo Amos Stagg Bowl, returns to the Salem Stadium on December 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Admission: Adult (in advance) - $12.50 Student - $7.00 Adult (game day) - $15.00 Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday - Friday: 10 am - 6pm, and Saturday: 10 am - 2pm), by phone at 800-745-3300, and at www.Ticketmaster.com. No umbrellas, please.