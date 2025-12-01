Nelson Harris Book Signing at the Salem Museum

× Expand Nelson Harris Nelson Harris

Author and historian Nelson Harris will be at the Salem Museum to sign copies of his books and discuss his latest literary projects on Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Proceeds from the sale will go to the Salem Museum.

Harris is a former mayor of Roanoke. He has served as the pastor of Heights Community Church since 1999 and is an adjunct faculty member at Virginia Western Community College. Harris is a past president of the Historical Society of Western Virginia and the president-elect of the Salem Historical Society. He is the producer, writer and host for the award-winning Eye on the Past with Nelson Harris on Blue Ridge PBS and a columnist for The Roanoker magazine.