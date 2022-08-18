× Expand Never Give Up Day #NeverGiveUpDay

The City Of Petersburg Proclaims Never Give Up Day

The city of Petersburg joins community members celebrating Never Give Up Day and proclaims August 18, 2022, as Never Give Up Day in its jurisdiction. Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. The day encourages awareness-raising activities, (sports)events, run for charity, workshops and community programs. Health care and social associations, organizations and charities can initiate their call to action and fundraising events. All in all, Never Give Up Day provides a common platform for individuals and professionals to use their imagination and judgment to innovate to inspire.

The day not only applauds people for reaching their goals, but also supports those who are still trying to achieve their goals. Most importantly, the countless stories and testimonials from those who faced incredible odds, but nonetheless refused to give up, showcase the impactful resilience and determination in our community.

No matter what good cause, charity, sport or business you represent, every mission is directly or tangentially related to Never Give Up Day.

Watch the video trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw

For more info: http://www.nevergiveupday.com