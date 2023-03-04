NEW DATE ADDED "Snowed In" Murder Mystery- Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ, 3/4/23, 6 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

PLEASE NOTE 2/25 DATE SOLD OUT AND THIS IS A NEW DATE TO PLAY ON 3/4

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 3/4/23 at 6pm for a Murder Mystery at Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, drink, and meet new friends. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in between 5:30 and 5:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 6. This event will be held upstairs in the private dining space and is accessed by stairs only.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/crescent-city?fbclid=IwAR1jmEYTEUSV0vNxHYglROiBlUxcp-bfSHqoEHqfef0yVC4mzPLtKOccrGs