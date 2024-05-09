× Expand Floyd Country Store

Community Room - Upstairs at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $25

The Handmade Music School presents New Moves Partner Dance Workshop with Stephanie Wolf and Todd Burris upstairs at the Floyd Country Store on Thursday, May 9th, 2024 from 6:00-7:00pm. Cost is $25. Do you already have the basic two step rhythm and you are ready to add a few more dance moves? In this one hour class Stephanie Wolf and Todd Burris will teach several new moves, turns and unique steps, plus we will go over a few of the basics you are familiar with! Come learn some moves before the Thursday night Honky Tonk Dance at The Floyd Country Store. Stephanie and Todd are both experienced dancers and teachers and this is an investment towards more fun, great exercise, and new friends! Both singles and couples are welcome.