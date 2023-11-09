New Moves Partner Dance Workshop

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $20

Do you already have the basic two step rhythm and you are ready to add a few more dance moves? In this one hour class Stephanie Wolf and Bruce Hilditch will teach several new moves, turns and unique steps, plus we will go over a few of the basics you are familiar with! Come learn some moves before the Thursday night Honky Tonk Dance at The Floyd Country Store. Stephanie and Bruce are both experienced dancers and teachers and this is an investment towards more fun, great exercise, and new friends! Both singles and couples are encouraged to join. Class size is limited so sign up early! We look forward to seeing you there.