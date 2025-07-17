New Orleans Night w/ Sean Hobbes & The Hi Res

× Expand Graphic by Liz Labbe New Orleans Soul Night w/ Sean Hobbes & The Hi Res. Free admission. 9:30 til close at Martin's Downtown.

Join us at Martin’s Downtown for an unforgettable night as Sean Hobbes & The Hi Res bring their signature New Orleans soul to town. This high-energy performance marks the first stop on their tour, blending rich vocals, funky grooves, and rhythm that will keep you dancing all night long. Don’t miss your chance to experience this electrifying band live!