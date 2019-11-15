New River Valley Symphony School of Performing Arts
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
The New River Valley Symphony, under the baton of conductor James Glazebrook, presents a fall concert. The university-community orchestra is open to students, faculty, and local community residents by audition. Since presenting the first concert 1971, the orchestra has continuously reached out to the community, providing performing opportunities for both students and non-students and presenting concerts representing symphonic literature of the highest aesthetic value.
