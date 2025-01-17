× Expand Patrick McNeil New Year, New Shows Fundraiser (5 x 8 in) - 1 New Year, New Works staged readings Jan. 17-19 at Bear Theatre

Bear Theatre offers a weekend of staged readings: New Year, New Works January 17-19

Exit, Pursued By A Bear – the Bear Theatre for short – presents three staged readings of three new plays, with audience talk back sessions afterwards, at the Bear Theatre’s home in the Community High School Auditorium, a pay-what-you-can fundraiser for the Bear with no admission charge at the door, January 17-19. (Each staged reading includes some movement, props etc. during the production.)

Bedford County playwright David Walton Jr.’s Perry Ludlow & the Bedford Pirates is up first on Friday, January 17 at 7:30pm. On Saturday, January 18 at 7:30pm its Kitty & Sophie & Mary Ann, by Meredith Dayna Cope-Levy, a Hollins alumna whose play Decision Height written when Cope-Levy was a student there, received critical acclaim. New Year, New Works concludes on Sunday, January 19 at 2pm, with The Sugar Mountain Methodist Women’s Fashion Show, a comedy written by another Hollins MFA graduate, Laura King.