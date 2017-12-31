New Year's Eve Dance featuring 220 South

Roanoke Moose Family Center 284 3233 Catawba Valley Dr, Salem, Virginia 24153

You are invited to our annual New Year's Eve Dance on Sunday, December 31, featuring 220 South, beginning at 9pm.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

$25 per couple | $15 per individual

Includes party favors and champagne at midnight.

Dinner is NOT included, but will be available for purchase at the dance. Doors will open at 7pm for dinner.

This is an NON-SMOKING event for those 21 and over.

No outside food and beverages please.

Info
Charity & Fundraisers, Dance
540-384-6034
