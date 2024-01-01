New Year's Day Breakfast and Brunch
Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
Start your 2024 off right with the Regency Room's Grand Buffet Breakfast and Brunch Celebration!
New Year's Day Breakfast 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Enhanced Brunch Celebration 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Menus will be posted when available.
For more information and to make reservations, please call 540.853.8280.
