New Year's Day Breakfast and Brunch

Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia

Start your 2024 off right with the Regency Room's Grand Buffet Breakfast and Brunch Celebration!

New Year's Day Breakfast 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Enhanced Brunch Celebration 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Menus will be posted when available.

For more information and to make reservations, please call 540.853.8280.

Info

Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
Food & Drink
540.853.8280
Google Calendar - New Year's Day Breakfast and Brunch - 2024-01-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Day Breakfast and Brunch - 2024-01-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - New Year's Day Breakfast and Brunch - 2024-01-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - New Year's Day Breakfast and Brunch - 2024-01-01 00:00:00 ical