New Year's Day Breakfast and Brunch

Start your 2024 off right with the Regency Room's Grand Buffet Breakfast and Brunch Celebration!

New Year's Day Breakfast 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Enhanced Brunch Celebration 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Menus will be posted when available.

For more information and to make reservations, please call 540.853.8280.