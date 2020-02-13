New York Voices with Camila Meza

This critically acclaimed jazz vocal group has refined their musical story to a high art with close-knit voicings, inspired arrangements, and unparalleled vocal blend. From hard driving swing to lush ballads, you’ll hear adventurous and meaningful renditions of many of your favorites from the American songbook.

Vocalist/guitarist/composer Camila Meza is a rarity. Originally from Santiago, Chile, she possesses a gift for composing brilliant musical landscapes, a captivating, soulfully pure vocal instrument, and a consummate prowess on guitar, ablaze with irresistible melodies and improvisations. Meza has garnered rapt attention from her colleagues, the press, and audiences internationally, for her distinctive ability to blend jazz with her broad musical world, and for the emotional depth of her music.