Newsboys: Let The Music Speak Tour

Newsboys are one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, having sold more than 10 million records across 23 recordings and garnering boundless accolades, including 1 RIAA® Double Platinum certification and 8 Gold certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY® nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.

With signature songs like “We Believe,” “Born Again” and the unstoppable mega-hit “God’s Not Dead” – which birthed a film franchise of the same name – Newsboys have continued to collect career-defining accolades at full speed ahead.