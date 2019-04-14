Newsboys United
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
The Newsboys United Tour is making history and the Salem Civic Center will be hosting some of the excitement. Current lead singer Michael Tait and longtime members Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis last performed together in Salem in February of 2017. Now, the foursome has welcomed back to the band former drummer and lead vocalist Peter Furler and former bassist Phil Joel for a unique reunion tour.
Info
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map