Newwave Foundation's Money Talk$ Webinar

× Expand Newwave Foundation Money Talks Panel

NWF is thrilled to bring you this one hour power-packed virtual event intended to empower attendees through storytelling, strategic advice and life affirming guidance from our notable panel of financial experts. Moderated by Executive Producer of "She Did That" Documentary, Renae Bluitt, this year's conversation will focus on managing finances during challenging times, with hopes to inspire, educate and uplift underserved minority communities in honor of Black History Month!

Get your mind and notebooks ready to hear from Entrepreneur and Investor Ross Mac of Maconomic$, Founder of the Frugal Feminista Kara Stevens, Top 100 Financial Advisors George Acheampong Jr., and Co-founder of Black and Brown Make Green podcast Natasha Carillo.

Register now to join us on Thursday, February 23rd. There will be prizes, giveaways, financial tips and takeaways that you don't want to miss. We can't wait to see you there!