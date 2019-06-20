Music by Tom Kitt and Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Drama, Musical | June 20 – June 29

Winner of the Pulitzer-Prize for Drama, this groundbreaking musical follows the Goodmans, a seemingly typical American family whose lives are anything but normal. The contemporary and electrifying musical shares the Goodman family’s intricate battle with mental health. Abundant with love, sympathy, and heart, Next To Normal takes the audience into the minds of each character, and reminds us that nobody’s family is normal.