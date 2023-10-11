Nick Carter ft. Maddie Poppe

× Expand Jefferson Center

About Nick Carter

Sparking his career at the tender age of 12 years old, Nick Carter became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys. Carter’s 27-year entertainment career has spanned far beyond the stages of sold out arenas. As a standout member of the Backstreet Boys, Carter was named one of People Magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People in the World,” dubbed the “most gorgeous celebrity on the planet” by E! Online, and named “The Biggest Teen Idol” by Teen People Magazine. To date, the Backstreet Boys are the best-selling boy band in history and are one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. The group also solidified one of the largest record deals ever, signing a $60 million deal with Jive Records in 1999.

About Maddie Poppe

Iowa native Maddie Poppe rose to stardom after winning Season 16 of American Idol. In summer 2018, Maddie’s debut album Whirlwind released. By Fall, the record hit #2 on the charts.Whirlwind features four radio singles, including two top-25s – “Made You Miss” and “Not Losing You”.

The year of 2019 saw Maddie win a People’s Choice Award, guest-star on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Live With Kelly & Ryan, & Good Morning America, and tour in support Ingrid Michaelson. As direct support for Ingrid’s tour with LiveNation, Maddie performed in over 25 cities.

Tickets:

Bronze: $50

Silver: $65

Gold: $75

Platinum: $85

Premium Loge: $99

VIP Upgrade: + $125

VIP PASS

+$125 - Must also purchase ticket separately