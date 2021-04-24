A Night of Empowerment- Author Night featuring Disability Rights Advocate Marie D.L.

× Expand Marie D.L.-@r.a.r.e.advoc8 A hand written flyer invites you to Author Night on April 24th at Wonderous Books & More @ 25 W Main Street in Salem VA featuring disabled artist Marie D.L., author and illustrator of “Chronically Spooky”, it goes on to say “join us in a might of empowerment as local disability rights advocate Marie D.L. shares her journey to dismantling the ableist society through art-tickets are sold for $5.00 at the door and enters you in a raffle! Starts at 6:30.” The words wrap around a picture if Marie D.L. holding up a copy of Chronically Spooky,

