A Night of Empowerment- Author Night featuring Disability Rights Advocate Marie D.L.

Join us at Wonderous Books & More for our first author night featuring local disability rights advocate,

and artist Marie D.L., author of. “Chronically Spooky” as she shares her journey to dismantling the ableist society through art. Tickets are 5 dollars at the door and each purchase is an entry into a raffle at the end of the night.

