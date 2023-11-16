Night Howls

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

5:30 PM-7:00 PM

Bundle up, bring your friends and join us on the 3rd Thursday of the month in October through March from 5:30pm to 7:00pm for a howling great time.

Participants will begin the night indoors enjoying hot cider and cookies while learning about nocturnal animals and the sounds they make. Guests are then given a guided tour of the Zoo in the dark to observe the creatures and enjoy spectacular views of the city at night.

Members: Adults $17/ Children $14

Non-Members:  Adult $20/ Children $17

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
