Night Howls

Thursdays November 16 December 21 January 18 February 15 Bundle up and bring your friends to the zoo to hear the wolves howl, the owls hoot and the big cats call! Participants will begin the night indoors enjoying hot cider and cookies while learning about nocturnal animals and the noises they make. Guests will then proceed outdoors for a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures and enjoy spectacular views of the city at night. Members: Children $9/Adults $12 Non-Members: Children $12/Adults$15