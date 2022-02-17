Night Howls

Third Thursdays October through March from 5:30-7pm

October 21

November 18

December 16

January 20

February 17

March 17

Bundle up and bring your friends to the zoo to hear the wolves howl, the owls hoot and the big cats call! Participants will begin the night indoors enjoying hot cider and cookies while learning about nocturnal animals and the noises they make. Guests will then proceed outdoors for a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures and enjoy spectacular views of the city at night.

Members: $9 for children and $12 for adults

Non-Members: $12 for children and $15 for adults