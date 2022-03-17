Night Howls
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
Third Thursdays October through March from 5:30-7pm
October 21
November 18
December 16
January 20
February 17
March 17
Bundle up and bring your friends to the zoo to hear the wolves howl, the owls hoot and the big cats call! Participants will begin the night indoors enjoying hot cider and cookies while learning about nocturnal animals and the noises they make. Guests will then proceed outdoors for a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures and enjoy spectacular views of the city at night.
Members: $9 for children and $12 for adults
Non-Members: $12 for children and $15 for adults