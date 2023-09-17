Night Idea with Lost In Space Camp & Kip Sparkles

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Night Idea (RVA) is playing with Lost In Space Camp and Kip Sparkles is making a very special appearance!

N﻿ight Idea is a Richmond based band whose obsession with odd time signatures, slowly building momentum and simple, chanted vocals make for a serendipitous take on orchestral indie rock. It’s a unique, playful approach to progressively weirder indie rock that is written to awaken and surprise the listener at every turn.

L﻿ost In Space Camp play some sort of jazzy, shoegazey emo/math rock in the mountains of Roanoke, VA.

K﻿ip Sparkles ❤️ drummer / game show host ❤️

S﻿unday, September 17th 2023

D﻿oors 7:00 PM | Starts 7:30 PM

$﻿10 ADV | $15 Day of Show

