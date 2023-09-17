Night Idea with Lost In Space Camp & Kip Sparkles
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
The Spot on Kirk
Night Idea (RVA) is playing with Lost In Space Camp and Kip Sparkles is making a very special appearance!
Night Idea is a Richmond based band whose obsession with odd time signatures, slowly building momentum and simple, chanted vocals make for a serendipitous take on orchestral indie rock. It’s a unique, playful approach to progressively weirder indie rock that is written to awaken and surprise the listener at every turn.
Lost In Space Camp play some sort of jazzy, shoegazey emo/math rock in the mountains of Roanoke, VA.
Kip Sparkles ❤️ drummer / game show host ❤️
Sunday, September 17th 2023
Doors 7:00 PM | Starts 7:30 PM
$10 ADV | $15 Day of Show