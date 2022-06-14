Night at the Museum

Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 Norfolk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Friday is movie night at the museum! We will be showing "Night at the Museum" in the Auto Gallery. Bring your chairs, pillows, blankets, sleeping bags and get comfy for the movie. Popcorn, candy and other snacks will be available for purchase. $5.00 admission to the museum. Movie is free. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Movie starts at 6:00 pm. The museum and gift shop will be open for exploring.

Film, Kids & Family
540.342.5670
