Night Owl O'Ween on the Town

to

The Shenandoah Club 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24014

Our annual fall gala is coming back again this year but with a twist! Mark your calendars for October 21st for A Night Owl O'Ween on the Town! Since our event is so close to Halloween we've decided to have some fun with it and encourage everyone to dress up! There will be live music by The Kings, delicious food catered by the Shenandoah Club, spooky cocktails, dancing, a silent auction, and a live auction!

Info

The Shenandoah Club 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Food & Drink
5407982895
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Night Owl O'Ween on the Town - 2023-10-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Night Owl O'Ween on the Town - 2023-10-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Night Owl O'Ween on the Town - 2023-10-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Night Owl O'Ween on the Town - 2023-10-21 18:00:00 ical