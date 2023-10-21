× Expand Chester LeonardEmily Harmon Night Owl O'Ween on the Town 2023

Our annual fall gala is coming back again this year but with a twist! Mark your calendars for October 21st for A Night Owl O'Ween on the Town! Since our event is so close to Halloween we've decided to have some fun with it and encourage everyone to dress up! There will be live music by The Kings, delicious food catered by the Shenandoah Club, spooky cocktails, dancing, a silent auction, and a live auction!