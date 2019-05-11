NIGHT RIDER'S BALL: HEADTRONICS w. The State Birds, Y.A.L.E.

YOUR BIKE = FREE ADMISSION

Join RIDE Solutions and 5 Points Music Sanctuary for the 8th Annual Night Rider’s Ball. Riding your bike gets you in FREE to the biggest party of bike month! StarBomb your way to this incredible event featuring music from Headtronics, The State Birds, and Y.A.L.E. RIDE Solutions will be offering a bike valet free of charge. Mezzanine VIP access courtesy of Cardinal Bicycles will go to the first 40 cyclists to arrive! The Courtyard Bar will be open featuring a selection of Deschutes finest beverages and Hanu Food Truck with Korean inspired eats.

HEADTRONICS

Headtronics are a brand-spankin' new funk trio featuring Freekbass, DJ Logic, and keyboardist Steve Molitz of Particle. Spawned at the Universal Church of Love and Music Funk Festival and named by legendary funk bassist Bootsy Collins, Headtronics is one of the most exciting new projects to hit the Funk and Electronica scene in years.

THE STATE BIRDS

The State Birds are Mike Seal (Jerry Douglas Band, Sierra Hull), Neal Fountain (Jimmy Herring Band, Randall Bramlet), Bryan Lopes (Atlanta Symphony), and Jeff Sipes (Col. Bruce Hampton & the Aquarium Rescue Unit, Phil Lesh, Trey Anastasio, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi, Leftover Salmon, Jimmy Herring). Their band name is a nod to Bruce Hampton. Each of the band members played with Hampton for a spell and share a unique musical bond. The bands’ roots go back to 1983 in Atlanta, but this is a brand new project.

Y.A.L.E.

Another new collaboration, TJ Young, Stuart Angel, Matt Leonard, and Chris Eanes makeup Y.A.L.E. – a high energy musical adventure combining expansive jamming with succinct song writing to delight and excite the listener.

A big THANK YOU to this year's Night Rider's Ball Sponsors:

Deschutes Brewery | Cardinal Bicycle | Roanoke Outside