The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has won three Grammys and placed an album and a single in the Grammy Hall of Fame in addition to scoring country hits including “Voila (An American Dream),” “Modern Day Romance,” “Stand a Little Rain” and many more. The band has undergone numerous lineup changes, the latest of which has just recorded its first studio album together. The album was produced by Ray Kennedy (Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams) and Hanna in a nondescript building located behind an auto parts store in Nashville’s Berry Hills neighborhood. In that studio, with vintage microphones and instruments and this newly reconstructed Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the group added a definitive album to an unprecedented catalog.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $38.71.

