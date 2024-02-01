× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Co-sponsored by APIDA+, Ati: Wa:oki Indigenous Community Center, and the U.S. Dept. of Education AANAPISI Program

Vietnamese and Italian American singer, songwriter, and scholar Julian Saporiti details the Asian American experience through his innovative songwriting and multi-media project, No-No Boy. Saporiti (vocals and guitar), is joined by his wife and collaborator Emilia Saporiti (vocals and violin), and Michelle Bazille (bass), for an evening of heartfelt and poignant musical storytelling set to projected archival images.

The Sound, Histories, and Prophecies of No-No Boy

While guest curating two seasons of Moss Arts Center performances, I had the privilege of deeply engaging Virginia Tech students and faculty. The conversations and advice they offered proved formulative to the serious process of selecting artists whose work reflects the campus landscape and expands our collective musical palette.

I was introduced to the multisphered performance of Julian Saporiti’s No-No Boy project on a visit to Nina Ha’s office in the APIDA + Center at Virginia Tech one afternoon. She and I had been making efforts to bring an APIDA + artist as part of my Moss Arts Center curatorship since our initial meeting a semester prior. On this day, our efforts converged. Dr. Nina says, “I learned about No-No Boy when attending a live performance at Boston's Pao Arts Center in 2018. The songs and storytelling were so haunting and memorable that I knew when I became director of the APIDA + Center, I wanted to invite Julian Saporiti to showcase his amazing talents at Virginia Tech. Thus, I'm really excited to collaborate with the Moss Arts Center and the ICC to have No-No Boy interact and engage with the Virginia Tech community because of its social justice mission, community engagement practices, and educational philosophies.”

On that afternoon, Dr. Nina told me that the term “no no boys” was a nickname given to Japanese American men during World War II who answered back-to-back interrogations of their American allegiance with consecutive “no’s” on a loyalty questionnaire. Saporiti once said in an interview, “Music was the way I needed to tell this story ... I also looked to my own Vietnamese War-torn history and other stories of Asian American experience."

Saporiti’s artistry brilliantly expresses his ethnomusicological proclivities as folk, Americana, and indie rock sensibilities to exalt lesser-known narratives of the Asian diaspora. To showcase his musical polymath as part of my final season as Moss Arts Center inaugural guest curator is an immeasurable honor and a worthy epilogue.

— Guest Curator Shirlette Ammons

About Julian Saporiti

Saporiti’s knack for melody and the directness with which he sings make the picture whole. Without pretension and preachiness, listeners are drawn into the world of real people and their struggles while also being uplifted by melodies that tug the heart and ears in several directions at once. With the sincerity of a folksinger and a master producer’s ear for minutia, Saporiti probes the edges of pain for joy, using history and its remembered landscapes as a way to understand the ground on which we now stand.

Storytelling has always been at the root of Julian Saporiti’s music as No-No Boy. The project developed as the central component of Saporiti’s Ph.D. at Brown University, drawing on years of fieldwork and research on Asian American history to write folk songs with uncommon empathy and remarkable protagonists: prisoners at Japanese American internment camps who started a jazz band, Vietnamese musicians turned on to rock ‘n’ roll by American troops, a Cambodian American painter who painted only the most beautiful landscapes of his war-torn home. Along the way he started to draw on his own family’s history, including his mother’s escape from Vietnam during the war.

His 2021 album, 1975, was called "remarkably powerful and moving,” by Folk Alley and “gentle, catchy and accessible folk songs that feel instantly familiar," by NPR — a contrast that gets to the heart of Saporiti’s songwriting.