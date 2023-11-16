Noah Vonne & Bluphoria with The Great Big Hug

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Native Texan, Noah Vonne, began writing, recording and performing from an early age, with her first experience recording in a studio at age 11. Eventually, this led her to pursue Music Business in Nashville at Belmont University. While pursuing her studies, she honed her songwriting and live performance skills. By 2019, Vonne embarked on her first touring experience as a solo artist, opening for Shawn James on his national album release tour, The Dark & The Light. In the fall of 2020, she moved to West Hollywood, CA and began working on the production of her debut album with multi-platinum selling musician, writer and music producer, Jimmy Messer. In 2022, Vonne released her debut LP “We Weren’t Sober” on her indie label Gray Vonne Records in partnership with Vere Music / ADA. In that same year, Vonne landed a headline performance at the iconic Whisky A Go Go, played a sold-out show at the famed Troubadour, and opened on tour for KT Tunstall. By Fall 2022, Vonne embarked on her first national headlining tour. While writing and collaborating in Los Angeles, she met and co-wrote her latest single, “To Do’s” with writer and producer, Cameron Olsen from Alt / Rock band, Weathers. With belting vocals shining through and more grit being added to her sound, Vonne’s live shows continue to push her rock n roll edge.

B﻿luphoria is an alternative rock band with blues rock and psychedelic rock influences. Formed in 2019, the band hails from Eugene, Oregon and is fronted by Reign LaFreniere, 23 (lead vocals, lead guitar) along with Dakota Landrum, 19 (rhythm guitar, background vocals) Rex Wolf, 21 (bass, background vocals) and Dani Janae, 21 (drums, background vocals). Bluphoria began playing together in their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and was signed to EDGEOUT Records/UMe/UMG in early 2021.

The Great Big Hug is a roots rock and blues fusion band from Southwest Virginia. They've found a way to bring together many musical tastes to form a groove of epic proportions. Don't be surprised if you find these guys going on a musical trip mid show. It's a blast to watch them create together. You don't want to miss it!

T﻿hursday, November 16th 2023

D﻿oors 7:00 PM | Starts 7:30 PM

$﻿12 ADV | $15 Day of Show