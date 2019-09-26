A female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, Nobuntu has drawn acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro-jazz to gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments, and authentic dance movements. The ensemble represents a new generation of young African women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty, and heritage through art.

The word Nobuntu is an African concept that values humbleness, love, unity, and family from a woman’s perspective. The ensemble’s mission is the belief that music can be an important vehicle for change, one that transcends racial, tribal, religious, gender, and economic boundaries.

Nobuntu was nominated for Best Musician of the Year at the Zimbabwe International Women Awards in London in 2015 and has performed at festivals and concert halls in Italy, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and throughout Africa. The ensemble was a huge critical success at Trans-Vocal in Frankfurt and Voice Mania in Vienna. Their first tour to Canada in 2016 included performances in Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver, and Victoria.

Nobuntu has released three recordings—Thina in 2013, Ekhaya in 2016, and Obabes beMbube in 2018. The group has made dozens of television and radio appearances throughout Africa and Europe promoting its music and the culture of its homeland.