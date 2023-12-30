Nora Brown

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating

Nora plays traditional music with a focus on southern Appalachian banjo and guitar playing. Along with mentors in the northeast like the late John Cohen, she has traveled and learned directly from master musicians including Alice Gerrard, George Gibson, and Lee Sexton and Art Rosenbaum. She has played numerous venues and festivals in the US and Europe including the Newport Folkfest, the Philadelphia Folkfest, and Folk Holidays in the Czech Republic. She has performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk, TED Salon, WNYC’s Dolly Parton’s America Podcast and an official showcase at the 2022 Americana Fest in Nashville.