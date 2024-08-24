Northwest Ace Roanoke Wing Fest 2024

× Expand Dr Pepper Park Band/Event 0-0-2024 Ticket Image - 4 Northwest Ace Roanoke Wing Fest

SAVE THE DATE! 📆 Roanoke's largest one-day food festival is back celebrating 15 years of deliciousness!

Join us on Saturday, August 24th for the 15th annual Northwest Ace Roanoke Wing Fest, featuring live music, tons of wing vendors, contests, and more throughout the day!

🎟 Tickets are $5 in advance OR $8 at the gate.

Kids 12 and under are FREE.

💲 Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the ValleyStar Credit Union box office.

🚗 Roanoke Wing Fest Parking Instructions:

PLEASE LOOK FOR DIRECTIONAL PARKING SIGNAGE WHEN YOU GET CLOSE TO DR PEPPER PARK

Guest parking is at the garage located at 6 Riverside Circle. PLEASE NOTE that the elevators located in the 6 Riverside Circle Garage will NOT be running on August 28th and guests will need to utilize the stairs.

Vendor and handicap parking is located in the flat parking lot located directly in front of the garage at 6 Riverside Circle. (Look for the signage.)

We will be running FREE shuttle buses from the designated parking areas mentioned above.

🪑 SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5. We will have a large tent with tables and chairs available for our guests.

Upgrade your experience with a VIP tent. The VIP Tent includes a 10x10 tent, 1 table, 10 chairs, 10 tickets to the event, 10 soda/water tickets, and a welcome sign with your company logo or name. VIP tents will be set up in the grass.

🍗 PRICES are determined by the vendors. All of them are offering inexpensive sample sizes in various quantities (from 1-5 wings) that will range from $1-$6. Of course, once you find your favorite....they have larger quantities for sale too! Come hungry!

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🚫 No re-entry.

🐶 Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

THANK YOU to our vendors and sponsors!!