Nosferatu with The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra

This cinema classic is accompanied live by the twelve piece Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra, hailed as “the premier American ragtime orchestra” by the Washington Post. Formed by conductor Andrew Greene in 2010, the orchestra recreates the syncopated stylings of a bygone era – ragtime, theatre, and dance music, along with underscoring classic silent films using the original orchestral scores, and has performed at numerous leading venues, including The Kennedy Center, the Library of Congress, and the American Film Institute. Travel back to the roaring 20s with us and see Nosferatu as it would have been screened originally, with its hauntingly beautiful authentic musical score, in this performance perfect for music and film fans alike! READ MORE at peacherineragtime.com