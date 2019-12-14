Clara always looked forward to her family's Christmas Eve celebrations: the party, the dancing, the gifts. But this year, her godfather, the eccentric Herr Drosselmeyer, unleashes an unforgettable night of adventure and magic. Join Clara and the Nutcracker Prince as they battle giant mice, twirl with snowflakes and journey to the Land of the Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy entertains them with exotic dances from around the world.

For 29 years, Southwest Virginia Ballet has staged this holiday tradition for families and visitors to the Roanoke Valley. With a cast of 150 performers, SVB's Nutcracker is the largest local production - as well as the only one to feature students and community members in nearly every role. The performance is choreography by SVB's talented and artistic director Pedro Szalay, following Terri Post and Elie Lazar. Let this top-notch show usher in the magic of Christmas with its hummable music, lush scenery, lavish costumes - and breathtaking feats of ballet.

Come see 150 performers from our community in this

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Holiday Tradition Experience.

See the largest, longest running “Nutcracker” in Roanoke!

VIP experience 2019:

Time to put on your dancing shoes! For a few illuminating moments, you'll take the stage with Southwest Virginia Ballet’s Artistic Director Pedro Szalay and ballerina Clara. This Year’s VIP experience, “Dream with Clara” invites guests into Clara’s dream where Herr Drosselmeyer’s dolls come to life. Before ending your tour of how Nutcracker magic is made, you’ll sneak a peek backstage, collect dancer autographs and more.

Saturday, December 14 at 2PM & 7PM.

Sunday, December 15 at 3PM.