× Expand Ms. Kimberly Ruse Davidson A Nutcracker Holiday Spectacular! Live at the Salem Football Stadium!! The Roanoke Valley Children's Choir presenting a Live Outdoor concert - "A Nutcracker Holiday Spectacular" with special guests Southwest Virginia Ballet, Roanoke Chamber Brass, Maestro Steven White on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 3pm. Tickets are available online at Tickets.ChildrensChoir.com.

The Roanoke Valley Children's Choir is celebrating 35 years. This concert will feature holiday music and singing, a performance from the SWVA Ballet, the Roanoke Chamber Brass and Maestro Steven White. Please join us for a memorable afternoon of singing and dance.