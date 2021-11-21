A "Nutcracker Holiday" Spectacular

to

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

The Roanoke Valley Children's Choir is celebrating 35 years. This concert will feature holiday music and singing, a performance from the SWVA Ballet, the Roanoke Chamber Brass and Maestro Steven White. Please join us for a memorable afternoon of singing and dance.

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - A "Nutcracker Holiday" Spectacular - 2021-11-21 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A "Nutcracker Holiday" Spectacular - 2021-11-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A "Nutcracker Holiday" Spectacular - 2021-11-21 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A "Nutcracker Holiday" Spectacular - 2021-11-21 15:00:00 ical