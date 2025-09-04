× Expand Courtesy Talmi Entertainment

Talmi Entertainment Presents Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet, Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall.

Share the joy of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet with family and friends. Give the gift of a spectacular holiday experience featuring an international cast, whimsical puppetry and opulent costumes and sets, hand-crafted by the finest artisans of Europe. Go back to a simpler time and make memories your family will cherish forever. Celebrate the season with America’s most beloved Nutcracker tradition! Tchaikovsky’s timeless score sets the stage for a Christmas your family will never forget. Get tickets today!

Doors: 6 pm | Show - 7 pm

Tickets: Orchestra - $61-$90 | Balcony - $41-$99 | Loge - $75-$89

*A $6.00 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket.

PURCHASE TICKETS