NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

to

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The beloved family tradition is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Don’t miss this chance to experience the wonder of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet. Get tickets now!

Info

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Dance, Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet - 2023-11-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet - 2023-11-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet - 2023-11-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet - 2023-11-22 19:00:00 ical