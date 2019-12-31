NYE at Noon
The Berglund Center (Roanoke Civic Center) 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Celebrate at Noon - with a bouncy ball drop of 100,000 Balls!
The BIGGEST and BEST NEW YEARS CELEBRATION In Roanoke! Family Friendly - Alcohol Free!
TICKETS ON SALE NOVEMBER 15th at BERGLUND CENTER BOX OFFICE.
ALL ACTIVITIES INCLUDED IN PRICE:
$10,000 Safe Crack Competition
8 Fun Filled Inflatables
Character Appearances
Balloon Art
Face Painting
Live Music with Einsteins Monkey
Magic Show
Ventriloquist Show
Stilt Walkers
Jugglers
Photo Booth
100,000 Ball Bouncy Ball Drop! (16,666 Balls in each of 6 Drop Zones)
Character Appearance Schedule TO BE ANNOUNCED
Get your company involved!!!
FILL OUT THIS FORM - https://goo.gl/forms/lwRnNqHPVbvu8DDs2
Sponsors include: Freedom First Credit Union, Kroger, Burchett Homes, Vistar Eye Center, and more!