ODAC Men's & Women's Basketball Tournament
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Courtesy of Salem Civic Center
At the Men's and Womens ODAC Basketball Tournament, four men's teams and four women's teams face off for the automatic bids to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Sponsored by the Salem Rotary Club with all profits benefitting the community.
Visit www.ODAConline.com for more information and which teams are competing.
Info
Sports