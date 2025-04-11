Of Good Nature w. Cam Clark

× Expand Courtesy of 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Good vibes and tight grooves from Of Good Nature hitting this April. Kentucky's Cam Clark opens up the show with deep Appalachian soul.

On the outskirts of Charlotte, North Carolina, in a secluded studio surrounded by towering trees, Of Good Nature crafts vibrant, soul-affirming music designed to bring joy to listeners. Their genre-blending sound fuses alternative, soul, folk, world, and rock into a refreshingly innovative whole, highlighted by powerful vocals, intricate drumming, and brass harmonies.

Led by Cam Brown, whose soulful, articulate vocals pair with his acoustic-centered songwriting, and drummer David Hamilton Jr. known for his rhythmic brilliance across gospel, Latin, jazz, and hip-hop styles, OGN produces music that feels both polished and alive.

With hit singles like “Don’t Wanna Give Up feat. Shwayze” surpassing 1 million streams on Spotify, OGN has shared stages with Michael Franti, Train, Dirty Heads, and Blues Traveler. Their extended family includes Mikel Paris(keyboardist, also of O.A.R.) and JazzyZach (saxophonist), who contribute intricate harmonies and melodies to OGN’s dynamic sound, on the record and in their high-energy performances.

Beyond music, the band supports their community through initiatives like the Good Food For Good Neighbors fundraiser and partnerships with RoofAbove Charity.

Cam Clark is an artist/musician/producer based in Paris, KY.

Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty and rich musical heritage of Appalachia, Cam’s artistic vision is deeply rooted in the stories, sights, and sounds of his home.

His debut album, The Outer Reaches, is an exploration of the human experience, weaving together themes of acceptance, love, and our perceptions of time into a captivating, surreal Appalachian soul record. Developed as an experiment in sound and energy - performed and self-produced at tobacco-barn studio The Stripping Room - The Outer Reaches embodies the rugged charm and essence of the Kentucky landscape that shaped it.

As a touring musician for over a decade - founding the band C2 & The Brothers Reed, a recording studio, and collaborating with Grammy-winning producer Al Sutton in the Detroit-based alt-rock group PHARAOHS - Cam is committed to pushing boundaries, as an artist and in his own human experience.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.