Of Mongrelitude by Author Julian Talamantez Brolaski

Thursday, November 2, 7:30 pm, Green Drawing Room, Main Building

Julian Talamantez Brolaski is a two-spirit and transgender poet and musician of mixed Mescalero and Lipan Apache, Latin@, and European heritages. Its most recent book is Of Mongrelitude (Wave Books, 2017), a finalist for a Lambda Literary Award for Transgender Poetry. It is also the author of Advice for Lovers (City Lights, 2012), gowanus atropolis (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2011), and co-editor of a book of essays, No Gender: Reflections on the Life & Work of kari edwards (Litmus Press/Belladonna Books, 2009). Brolaski’s scholarly and poetic work deals with issues of indigeneity, resistance, two-spirit, trans, and mixed-race identity, and the way that language and song function as medicine. Its work has been included in the anthologies New Poets of Native Nations (Graywolf, 2018), Tending the Fire: Native Voices and Portraits (University of New Mexico Press, 2017), and Troubling the Line: Trans and Genderqueer Poetry and Poetics (Nightboat, 2012).

Sponsored by the department of English and creative writing and the Jackson Poetry Fund.