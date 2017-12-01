Office Cheer: Decorate Your Desk
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
In all the excitement of decking the halls of your home, you may notice that your office is feeling kind of drab. Share the holiday spirit with the space you spend most of your day!
In this class, you'll get to create portable cheer to bring to your desk: Mason Jar Christmas trees, snowflake chains, paper poinsettias, Christmas roses and more.
All materials provided!
$10 | $8 Members
