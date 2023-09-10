The Roanoke Foodshed Network (RFN) is providing support for members of the RFNand the Roanoke arts community to host a series of community-based arts and culturalevents around food and farming. These events provide opportunities for residents andfarmers to share their stories and shape the narrative surrounding Roanoke's foodsystem. This work is made possible through the City of Roanoke Arts and Culturalfunding, AgrAbility Virginia, and support from the Virginia Tech Center for Food Systemsand Community Transformation and Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP).

OkraFest 2023

Date and Time: Sept. 10, 3-8pm

Location: Lick Run Farm, 1626 10th St. NW, Roanoke, VA, 24012

CommUnity-ArtsReach Theater Production at OkraFest

Date and Time: Sept. 10, 5pm

Location: Lick Run Farm, 1626 10th St. NW, Roanoke, VA, 24012

Join us on the farm for the second annual OkraFest, a celebration of late-summer southern bounty! Family-friendly and guaranteed delicious!

2﻿023 OkraFest will gather local food lovers for an evening of celebration on the farm enjoying the fruits of our labor! Complete with guided farm tours, yard games, food vendors, community arts projects, live music, and recipe demonstrations!

$5 general admission; $10 tickets available day-of