OkraFest 2023
Lick Run Farm 1626 10th St. NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24012
The Roanoke Foodshed Network (RFN) is providing support for members of the RFNand the Roanoke arts community to host a series of community-based arts and culturalevents around food and farming. These events provide opportunities for residents andfarmers to share their stories and shape the narrative surrounding Roanoke's foodsystem. This work is made possible through the City of Roanoke Arts and Culturalfunding, AgrAbility Virginia, and support from the Virginia Tech Center for Food Systemsand Community Transformation and Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP).
OkraFest 2023
- Date and Time: Sept. 10, 3-8pm
- Location: Lick Run Farm, 1626 10th St. NW, Roanoke, VA, 24012
CommUnity-ArtsReach Theater Production at OkraFest
- Date and Time: Sept. 10, 5pm
- Location: Lick Run Farm, 1626 10th St. NW, Roanoke, VA, 24012
Join us on the farm for the second annual OkraFest, a celebration of late-summer southern bounty! Family-friendly and guaranteed delicious!
2023 OkraFest will gather local food lovers for an evening of celebration on the farm enjoying the fruits of our labor! Complete with guided farm tours, yard games, food vendors, community arts projects, live music, and recipe demonstrations!
$5 general admission; $10 tickets available day-of