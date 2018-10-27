Old Dominion

Lead singer Matthew Ramsey says of the tour, “It’s a little hard to wrap our minds around the size of some of these venues. It suddenly feels like we are in the big league now. But we feel ready and excited to bring that positive energy and the momentum we’ve built over the past few years to the stage. This is what we’ve been working for!”

Their tour followed the release of their acclaimed sophomore album Happy Endings, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and at #7 on the Top 200 after its release. Happy Endings includes their current singles "Written in The Sand" and "No Such Thing As a Broken Heart", which also hit #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and MediaBase charts. This achievement marks the platinum-selling country quintet’s fourth total and third consecutive #1s. The band recently won the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards for “Best Vocal Group,” as well as received the nomination for “Top Country Duo/Group Artist” at the upcoming 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

